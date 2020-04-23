Comments
ABINGTON (CBS) – In just weeks, an Abington woman who gave “Boston Strong” a new look has already helped raise more than $20,000 for coronavirus relief through t-shirt sales.
Molly Snyder, whose mother is a staffing coordinator at Carney Hospital in Boston, designed a Boston Strong logo that featured a mask, needle and stethoscope.
Just over a week ago, Snyder teamed up with Rockland Athletic Supplies to get the logo printed onto shirts and order about 500 shirts. At the time, Synder had raised more than $5,000.
Since then, the shirts have been a hit. She has sold more than 2,000 shirts and raised $20,000 for the COVID-19 Relief Fund and Fuel the Fight campaign.