BOSTON (CBS) — Not having his normal war room on draft night does not seem to be a problem for Bill Belichick. The best coach in football has turned the world’s strange circumstances into an opportunity to visit his favorite little island.
Instead of reporting to work at Gillette Stadium, Belichick is kicking back in Nantucket for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared that tidbit shortly before the first round got underway on Thursday night.
“How do you know it’s a virtual NFL draft?” Reiss said. “When Bill Belichick is making the picks from one of his favorite spots. No, not Gillette Stadium, but Nantucket — that beautiful island off Cape Cod.”
Nantucket may be Belichick’s favorite spot on the planet, to the point where he built a whole compound of vacation homes for his family and friends. Belichick has been visiting the island during the offseason going back to the late ’70s.
“The island is spectacular,” Belichick told Nantucket Magazine in 2017. “The people are great, fishing, bike paths, the lighthouses, the beach, the history — I mean it’s got it all.”
Now, it’s got the central hub for the New England Patriots on draft night.