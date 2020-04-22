BOSTON (CBS) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their odds to win Super Bowl LV shoot up when they signed the greatest quarterback of all time. It should come as no surprise that those odds improved even more after the Bucs added one of the greatest tight ends of all time.
With Tuesday’s somewhat surprising trade for Rob Gronkowski, which teams the touchdown machine up with Tom Brady once again, Tampa Bay’s odds to win Super Bowl LV are now at +900 — or 9-to-1. Those are down from the 16-to-1 odds when the Bucs signed Brady last month. Tampa was given 55-to-1 odds to win it all before signing Brady.
At 9-to-1, the Buccaneers are tied with the San Francisco 49ers with the third-best odds to win Super Bowl LV, trailing only the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+650), the Baltimore Ravens (+700).
Fittingly, Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa next February.
The Buccaneers acquired Gronkowski from the Patriots for a fourth-round pick in this week’s NFL Draft (New England also sent a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay in the swap), after the retired tight end told the Pats he wanted to play football again with Brady in Tampa Bay.