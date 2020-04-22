CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) — A person was struck by a car in Boston Wednesday morning, and police say they are suffering life-threatening injuries.

Boston police said they got a call about the crash around 9:10 a.m. They were called to Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Street.

A bicycle could be seen in the road, and police were seen investigating a tractor-trailer.

The scene of the crash in Boston Wednesday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The driver remained on scene, police said. Police and emergency services are currently investigating.

No further information has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply