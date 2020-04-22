Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A person was struck by a car in Boston Wednesday morning, and police say they are suffering life-threatening injuries.
Boston police said they got a call about the crash around 9:10 a.m. They were called to Massachusetts Avenue and Harrison Street.
A bicycle could be seen in the road, and police were seen investigating a tractor-trailer.
The driver remained on scene, police said. Police and emergency services are currently investigating.
No further information has been released.