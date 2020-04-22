



BOSTON (CBS) — It’s officially game on for the most star-studded golf match the world has ever seen.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that a megastar match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning might take place in May. Now three weeks later, it’s confirmed.

ESPN reported Wednesday that Turner Sports confirmed that “The Match: Champions For Charity” is happening. The players will be raising money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The event will air live on TNT, though the precise date and location have not been set. The Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported that the rumored dates are May 15 or May 24. The 15th of May is a Friday, while the 24th is the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. It will likely take place at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

Rovell also noted that in terms of teams, it’ll likely be Tiger and Peyton vs. Phil and Tom. The format of the event is yet to be determined.

Importantly, with the country dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, certain hurdles need to be cleared in order for the event to take place.

“Numerous obstacles remain for those events to take place, including the go-ahead from government agencies and medical officials,” Bob Harig wrote for ESPN. “The tour has also said it wants to see widespread virus testing in place so that participants can be tested prior to arriving and during the course of a tournament week.”

Tiger and Phil famously teed off against each other in a made-for-TV match in 2018, which was a big event on its own, even in the midst of a busy fall sports schedule. Now with no other sports taking place, and with the addition of the two biggest football stars of the past 25 years, it figures to potentially set some historic ratings.