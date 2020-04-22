



BOSTON (CBS) — When news broke that a Patriots-Buccaneers trade was in the works for Rob Gronkowski, some folks in New England delighted at the thought of O.J. Howard filling a much-needed role for the Patriots. When the trade involved the Patriots only getting a fourth-round pick, those folks were disappointed.

Alas, their disappointment may only be temporary.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday that the possibility of O.J. Howard becoming a member of the Patriots remains very real.

While OJ Howard was not a part of the Gronk trade, I'm told there remains a diatinct possibility he ends up in New England. That is hardly the only option for him but it is very much alive — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 22, 2020

Howard, 25, was a first-round pick for the Bucs in 2017 out of Alabam. He averaged 30 receptions, about 500 yards and 5.5 touchdowns in his first two seasons. He caught he 34 passes for 459 yards last year, but he caught just one touchdown.

Howard was reportedly on the trade block before the Gronkowski transaction happened. And now with a depth chart that includes Gronk and Cameron Brate, it may be that Howard is officially the odd man out.

The Bucs aren’t in a particularly strong place in terms of trade leverage, which might work to drive down the price of Howard, who has one year left on his deal, plus the fifth-year option.

The Patriots’ depth chart remains quite thin, with just Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo on the roster. So they figure to be a very interested team in making a move for Howard.