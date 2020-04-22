BOSOTN (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh in a news conference Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump’s 60-day immigration ban amid the coronavirus pandemic. Walsh called the new measure “foolish” and said Boston would stand behind its immigrant population.
Trump said the move would “put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens” and that it will apply to those seeking permanent residency in the United States.
“This will do nothing to protect people from the coronavirus, and certainly do nothing to protect our economy,” Walsh said. “It was a foolish policy only to distract people from the real issue at hand.”
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, also said this week that he’s opposed to the executive order because “it doesn’t make us any safer.”
Walsh has highlighted the contributions of immigrants to Boston before and did so again Wednesday. He said 40% of accommodation and food workers in Boston are foreign-born, as are 35% of health care workers.
“Our immigrants need and deserve support. They’re on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus. They’re health aides, nurses, physicians, and surgeons,” Walsh said.
In Boston, we continue to stand with our immigrant communities—no matter what. We are one Boston community that looks out for one another.
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 22, 2020
Making sure the immigrant workforce is healthy and financially stable during the pandemic will allow the regional economy to rebound quicker, Walsh said.
“In Boston, we will continue to stand with our immigrant communities, no matter what,” he said.