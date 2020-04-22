BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is in its second week of reporting the number of coronavirus cases by cities and towns and Boston tops the list for the second week in a row, with 6,744 cases.
View: Full Town-By-Town Breakdown
Also for the second week in a row, Brockton is No. 2, with 1,763 cases and Worcester is No. 3 with 1,457 cases, followed by Chelsea with 1,447 cases, Lynn with 1,387 cases, and Lowell with 1,235 cases. Lawrence, which was No. 4 last week, dropped to the No. 7 spot with 1,205 cases.
Last week, Chelsea was in the No. 6 spot but had the highest rate of cases per 100,000 people. Chelsea still tops the list of cases per 100,000 (3841.80). Brockton, Danvers, Everett, Lawrence, Longmeadow, Lowell, Lynn, Norwood, Randolph, Revere, Stoughton, Topsfield and Williamstown also have rates of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.
Numbers are not reported in smaller towns with fewer than five cases.
As of Wednesday, there were 42,944 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts.