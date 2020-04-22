BOSTON (CBS) – Public health officials have said the key to stopping the spread of coronavirus is more testing, but one major hurdle has been a shortage of the specialized swabs used to collect samples.
Now, doctors and researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital say they have developed a way to use 3D printers to make swabs that can be used for COVID-19 testing. The specialized nasopharyngeal swabs allow health care workers to collect samples from patients’ noses and throats.
The team at Beth Israel says it has made 150 test swabs using a 3D printer and dozens of materials sent in from companies across the country. After testing, four made the cut.
The swabs are not being distributed yet, but members of the team say they are confident that they will be able to contribute to the fight against coronavirus very soon.