BOSTON (CBS) – From the senior looking forward to graduation to the third-grader who likes to make videos for his teachers, the feeling of loss is overwhelming for the millions of students who won’t be able to return to school in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
“It’s sad because some of us are first-generation students, and we can’t even walk the stage for our parents,” said Franciliana Barbosa, a senior at the Dearborn Stem Academy in Roxbury and oldest of five.
Then, there are the parents who’ll have to balance remote learning while working from home.
Concetta Martello said keeping track of two boys under the age of 11 has been difficult.
“They’re used to the atmosphere in the school, which is definitely more structured than sitting at a dining room table.
Meanwhile, Barbosa, knows she’ll miss prom and graduation, but tries to encourage her classmates to keep a positive attitude.
Feelings of optimism and support are what school psychologist Ashley Benoit said parents should focus on. She’s been trying to keep her students engaged, using her dogs for lessons and even rapping about social distancing.
“Really use this time to work on your connections and maybe things that really can’t happen in the classroom, like teaching them how to cook your favorite meal,” she advised.