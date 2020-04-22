BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 221 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, as well as 1,745 additional positive tests. Health officials said there have now been 42,944 total cases with 2,182 total deaths in the state.
A total of 180,462 people have now been tested in Massachusetts.
On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced an initiative to ramp up coronavirus testing at community health centers, which should help the lawmakers understand at what point the state is in in regards to the spread.
The coronavirus has spread through many long-term care facilities in the state. More than 7,721 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Wednesday, 1,205 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 10,094, followed by Suffolk County with 9,060 cases, and Essex County with 5,783.
There are 6,003 cases among people under 30 years old, 19,671 cases are among people ages 30-59, 5,957 cases between 60-69 and 10,990 cases in people over 70.