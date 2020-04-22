BOSTON (CBS) – A petition calling for Massachusetts hair salons to be considered essential coronavirus businesses in order to let them reopen early has received thousands of signatures.
As of now, salons are part of the non-essential business shutdown, scheduled to lift May 4.
Knowing that could change, Boston salon owner Marc Harris took to Facebook. In his post, Harris slammed stylists who are still meeting with clients, saying all services have been shut down.
“Those of you who are going to private homes and providing services are part of the reason why the rest of us will remain shuttered. Your selfish behavior is cutting the legs out from under the professionals who are abiding by the rules!” Harris wrote.
He ended the post with “together we survive.”
As for the petition, it has more than 6,200 signatures.