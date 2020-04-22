BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said steps being taken to combat the coronavirus, such as social distancing, are having a positive effect. However, he said that doesn’t mean it’s safe to start relaxing those measures.
“What we’re doing is making a difference. Social distancing is working. The added care capacity is working,” Walsh said at a news conference Wednesday. “We’re not overwhelming our hospital system completely, and that’s because it works and we need to keep it up.”
Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker said 56% of the more than 18,000 hospital beds in the state remain unoccupied. Massachusetts is prepared to accept patients at five field hospitals should cases surge higher.
Boston has seen just over 6,000 coronavirus cases and 196 deaths.
“We are not at our peak yet, and the surge is going to continue. If we get complacent we could see, we will see, these numbers spike,” Walsh said. “So it’s important right now, more than ever, to continue to be vigilant about distancing, face covering and cleaning.”
Walsh urged residents to “stay home as much as possible” and take precautions if they do go out.
“If you see somebody coming towards you on the sidewalk, either move to the side or cross the street,” he said. “We’re asking people to avoid crowds of any kind.”