BOSTON (CBS) — Let’s be honest, April has not been the most pleasant month, with cooler than average temperatures and above average precipitation. We’ve also had our fair share of thunderstorms, hail, strong winds and even snow!

The highest temperature recorded in Boston this month has only been 62 degrees. There has been no April on record with a monthly maximum temperature below 66. There have been only six days above average, while there have been 13 days below. This cool and unsettled pattern looks to continue for the rest of the month and even into the start of May.

TODAY

You’ll notice the chill in the air right away this morning with gusty winds creating wind chills in the teens and 20s. These westerly winds at 15-25 mph may gust over 30 at times this morning, but begin to relax later today.

This is one graphic I had thought (and hoped) we could stash away until next winter…but alas, April in New England strikes again…wind chills in the teens and 20s through Tomorrow AM pic.twitter.com/OvqosJuSov — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) April 22, 2020

Most areas are seeing a bright start to the day, but we’ve had a few scattered snow showers and snow squalls pushing through southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts. These squalls are moving fast, and only last about five minutes, but can quickly drop visibility.

Expect most of those showers to move off the coast, and today will be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Still, highs will be stuck in the 40s, but feel like the 30s this afternoon with the wind. Bundle up if you plan to go for a walk or run at some point today.

Today, we also celebrate the 50th anniversary of EARTH DAY! The very first Earth Day was on April 22, 1970. Having Earth Day mid-April worked well for college students between spring break and finals to think of creative ways of improving our planet and environment. Ideas and solutions to environmental issues ultimately led to the creation of the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act and the Environmental Protection Agency.

TONIGHT-FRIDAY

It will be mainly clear tonight, but a chilly one. Sunset is at 7:34 p.m., and temperatures will fall back into the 20s and 30s overnight, but winds will be much lighter. It will be a great night for viewing the Lyrid Meteor Shower where multiple meteors may be seen an hour.

We see some improvement on Thursday after a chilly start. Clouds will increase, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will also recover slightly, back into the mid 50s, but still below our normal upper 50s we see this time of year.

Rain chances return Thursday night into Friday as an area of low pressure passes to our south. It may be cold enough in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire that there may be some snow mixed in. Rain showers will continue in the Boston area through Friday afternoon, beginning to taper by Friday evening. Highs on Friday, once again, below normal in the mid to upper 40s.

WEEKEND

Saturday will be the calm between the storms. We’ll find the best of the sunshine and dry conditions with a rebound in temperature for the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be near normal in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in spots.

Clouds will increase late in the day, and our next system will bring rain and cooler conditions the region on Sunday. Highs will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler to finish off the weekend.