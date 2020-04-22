CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 1,588 Wednesday after 99 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Six new deaths were also reported for a total of 48 deaths.

Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those where information is complete, there are 23 individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 59% being female and 41% being male. Twenty-seven of the new cases reside in Rockingham County; Hillsborough County, except for Manchester and Nashua, had 10 new cases; Merrimack County had four cases; Strafford County had six cases; Cheshire County had three cases; the city of Nashua had three cases; and the city of Manchester had 38 cases. The county of residence is still being determined for six cases.

Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Seven of the new cases have been hospitalized. So far, 213 patients, or 13% of cases, have been hospitalized.

Of the people who died, two were male residents of Rockingham County; three were male residents of Hillsborough County; and one was a female resident of Strafford County. All of the people who died were 60 or older.