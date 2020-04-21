



TAMPA BAY (CBS) – Not even Tom Brady is above the law during the coronavirus crisis.

The former Patriots quarterback was getting ready for his first season with the Tampa Bay Bucs by working out in a park in Florida recently. There was just one problem – parks in the state are closed due to coronavirus.

During a Facebook Live with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor told a story about the park staff’s interaction with Brady.

“But you know our parks are closed down so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t doing contact sports and things and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady,” Castor said, via the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady was asked to leave, but reportedly was not issued a citation.

The City of Tampa tweeted about the incident, saying they look forward to welcoming Brady back to the park.

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

Apparently the massive home Brady is renting from Derek Jeter doesn’t have the yard space Brady needs for his offseason training program.