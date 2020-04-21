



BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski will be back to catching passes from Tom Brady in 2020. The soon-to-be unretired tight end has been traded by the Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In return, the Patriots will receive a fourth-round pick from Tampa Bay. New England is also sending a seventh-round selection to the Buccaneers as part of the deal.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

And further confirmation from Rob Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who texted ESPN: “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski reportedly let the Patriots know that he wanted to make a comeback, though he wanted to do so with Brady and the Buccaneers. The Patriots still owned his rights following his retirement last March, and were able to get something for nothing, essentially.

The Buccaneers own the 117th and 139th overall picks in the fourth round, though it’s unclear which one of those is heading to New England in the Gronk swap. The Patriots will now have a pair of fourth-round selections in this week’s draft.

Gronk will make $9 million in 2020 with the Bucs, the final year of a six-year, $54 million deal he had previously signed with the Patriots.

Gronkowski retired after a nine-year run with the Patriots, putting up some big numbers with Brady in the New England offense. The dominant tight end caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns over 115 regular season games, adding another 81 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 16 postseason games. He won two Super Bowls while in New England.

New England had a Gronkowski trade worked out with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2018 draft, but Gronkowski threatened to retire and the deal never went through.

GRONK ON TRADE REPORT#Patriots TE @RobGronkowski confirms @AdamSchefter report he was part of a possible blockbuster trade to #Lions before draft and threatened to retire if he was dealt. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/MCd9orEMQc — Scott Sullivan (@SliceOfSully) September 24, 2018

“Brady is my quarterback. That’s all,” Gronkowski said of the deal-that-wasn’t the following September. “I wasn’t going anywhere without Brady.”

Those words still ring true in 2020.