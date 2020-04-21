Breaking News:Massachusetts Schools To Remain Closed Through End Of Academic Year
BOSTON (CBS) — It appears all those Rob Gronkowski comeback stories will come to an end soon. The retired tight end doesn’t want to be a retired tight end anymore, reportedly telling the Patriots he’d like to play football again — with Tom  Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That comes according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who added that the Patriots and Buccaneers have had some communication about a trade. The Patriots still own Gronkowski’s rights following his retirement, so the Buccaneers would have to work out a trade for the tight end if they want him in Brady’s offense.

Rapoport said Gronnkowski could make an official announcement about his comeback desires “soon” and a trade between the Patriots and Bucs could come together within the next 24 hours. The 30-year-old has been hinting at a comeback since he retired in March of 2019, most recently doing so in an interview with Andy Cohen earlier this week.

Tampa currently has two talented tight ends on their roster in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, though Howard has reportedly been on the trade block ahead of this week’s NFL Draft.

Gronkowski retired after a nine-year run with the Patriots. In 115 regular season games, the monstrous tight end caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns, adding another 81 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 16 postseason games. He won two Super Bowls while in New England.

Now Gronk is apparently looking to add to his Hall of Fame resume with Brady in Tampa Bay.

