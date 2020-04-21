Comments
TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Eighty-one patients at Tewksbury Hospital who have tested positive for the coronavirus are isolating at the facility. Ninety staff members at Tewksbury Hospital have tested positive and are isolating at home, as of April 19, according to the Department of Public Health.
The hospital is working to bring in members of the Army Reserves Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force, a unit created in response to the coronavirus, to help the staff, DPH said.
Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, another state-run inpatient facility, has 61 coronavirus patients and 42 staff members with the coronavirus, as of April 19.
Neither hospital is at capacity.