BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston-based startup is making it easier for people to find essential items during the coronavirus crisis.
Thesupplyfinder.com is powered by Popcart, an app that compares online product prices.
The site alerts users about where and when things like toilet paper, cleaning supplies and pantry staples are in stock, and how much they cost.
A team of Harvard and MIT grads are compiling availability and pricing data for essential items at the big three online retailers: Amazon, Walmart and Target.
“The goal is to keep people at home. We don’t want people at the stores. We especially don’t want people going from store to store, further increasing the risk of spreading the coronavirus if you have it or even if you’re not showing symptoms,” Popcart Product Manager Tiffany Lopinsky told WBZ-TV.
Lopinsky shared some shopping tips when it comes to getting your hands on the essentials
– Separate your list out by things you can only get at the grocery store versus everything else that you can get online.
– Sign up for restocking alerts.
– Check for item in the early afternoon.
– Have a minimum purchase cart ready to go so you get free shipping and don’t lose out on the product you need.
– Plan ahead, shipping has been delayed so don’t wait until you’re running too low to restock.
Check out Thesupplyfinder here.