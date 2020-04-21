CHELSEA (CBS) – For the first time we are hearing from a resident of long-term care facility who is recovering from Covid-19.
At 93 years old Annette Carruccio is beating the coronavirus. WBZ spoke to her on a Zoom call from the Katzman Family Center for Living in Chelsea.
“I’m feeling great,” Carruccio said. “I didn’t even know I had the virus.”
One of the lucky ones. Annette had mild symptoms and with no other serious health issues, never got very sick.
Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been hit hard by Covid-19. More than 7000 residents and staff have now tested positive. Numbers released by the Department of Public Health show residents in nursing homes now account for more than half of the deaths from coronavirus.
Marylou Sudders, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday that the state has prioritized long term health care facilities that they continue to be a priority for both testing and for distribution of PPE. She went on to say the mobile testing program tests both symptomatic and asymptomatic residents and staff in nursing homes, assisted living residences group homes and hospitals and developmentally disability centers.
As for Annette, the great grandmother tells us she’s doing OK and the hardest part of quarantine has been missing all of the things she loves, dancing, socializing and spending time with her big Italian family. She tells WBZ, “I tell them I love them every time they call me up.”
And with the spotlight on the vulnerable population in long term care facilities – two state senators have filed legislation calling for greater state oversight.