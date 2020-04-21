



BOSTON (CBS) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, we are receiving a number of questions from the public. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of the questions sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Does anyone know how long asymptomatic people are contagious? – Judy, Facebook

It’s not clear. This is why testing and contact tracing are so important. Once someone tests positive, you want to figure out whom they may have been in close contact with so you can isolate those individuals for some period of time, even the ones without symptoms, to try to prevent further spread.

Is anyone else stress eating? I’m putting on weight because I can’t get out of the house and all I do is snack. – Janice

You’re not alone. The reduction in physical movement and the tendency to eat when we’re stressed are causing some significant weight gain out there. Hopefully, that will get better when we can leave our homes again. But in the meantime, I would say, cook healthy foods when possible, limit the amount of junk food you purchase, be mindful of what you’re consuming, and put limits on how much you eat. And try to get out whenever possible for a walk, but don’t forget your mask.

When will we be able to go back to the gym? – Margaret

I think it will a while before people can go back to a gym packed with people. When we slowly start to open up businesses, I’m sure gyms will come up with strategies to protect their members like limiting the number of people at a time, aggressive cleaning of equipment, and perhaps asking clients to wear masks. Smaller personal training gyms may have an easier time since they typically have a smaller number of people working out at once. Some gyms may offer virtual sessions like mine.

During this quarantine, I’m sleeping all the time, yet I still feel tired. How is that possible? – Mark

That’s not uncommon under times of stress like this. The best thing to do is stick to a regular routine. Try to get up at the same time every morning, avoid taking naps, and go to sleep at the same time every night. It feels like Groundhog Day, I know, but if you can train your brain to expect sleep at a regular time and not throughout the day, you’ll feel much better overall.