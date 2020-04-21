BOSTON (CBS) — The government of Taiwan has donated some much-needed supplies to Massachusetts in the fight against coronavirus. The state received 100,000 face masks from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston on Monday.
“This critical supply will go directly to health care professionals on the frontlines as they work around the clock to treat and save lives in Massachusetts,” TECO-Boston said in a statement. “By taking concrete action, Taiwan has demonstrated its determination to stand with Massachusetts in this war against the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Taiwan recently pledged to donate 2 million medical masks to the United States.
TECO-Boston said it also worked with the local Taiwan community to give 3,000 cloth face masks and handsewn masks to the MBTA, Boston Police Department and Boston Fire Department.