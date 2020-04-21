Weather Alert:Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department is investigating after a cat was shot by a “high-powered pellet gun” in Framingham.

The 1-year-old female cat was found shot in Framingham in late March. The cat, named Piri, was found along the 700 block of Waverly Street.

A pellet left behind in a cat after it was shot in Framingham. (Image Credit: Animal Rescue League)

Piri was taken to Boston West Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Natick. An x-ray showed the pellet all but shattered the cat’s right elbow and damaged her left shoulder. Piri also suffered a lung contusion.

After Piri was stabilized, she was taken to Metro West Humane Society in Ashland and continues to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 426-9170.

