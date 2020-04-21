Comments
FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department is investigating after a cat was shot by a “high-powered pellet gun” in Framingham.
The 1-year-old female cat was found shot in Framingham in late March. The cat, named Piri, was found along the 700 block of Waverly Street.
Piri was taken to Boston West Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Natick. An x-ray showed the pellet all but shattered the cat’s right elbow and damaged her left shoulder. Piri also suffered a lung contusion.
After Piri was stabilized, she was taken to Metro West Humane Society in Ashland and continues to recover.
Anyone with information is asked to call (617) 426-9170.