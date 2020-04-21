



BOSTON (CBS) – This hasn’t been the nicest month as we’ve seen more cooler than normal days in April, above average rainfall and even some snow this past weekend. Sure we’ve had a few nice days sprinkled in, but most weeks have had a fair share of unsettled conditions and this week is no different.

EYE TO THE SKY TUESDAY AFTERNOON

A cold front will approach the area from west to east bringing the risk of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening for central and eastern Mass.

Some of these storms across southern New England may be strong to severe.

IMPACTS

Besides heavy downpours and lightning, the main threat with any of these stronger storms would be damaging wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. Especially at higher elevations and along the coast.

These strong winds could be capable of tree damage and bringing down power lines. Make sure to charge your devices ahead of time and be prepared for scattered power outages. Small hail is possible in any stronger storm as well.

From southern Worcester County to all of eastern Massachusetts, a Wind Advisory will be in effect through 7 p.m. It extends until 9 p.m. for the Cape and Islands. Gusts likely exceed 40mph and could notch to 50 mph at times.

This may ultimately lead to more downed limbs and branches which have been weakened from recent events. Power outages are possible with this damage. While the Advisory ends this evening, the breeze will hold on through Wednesday morning.

TIMING

Tuesday morning will be chilly, but dry. Clouds and southwest winds will increase by midday as the cold front approaches.

Showers will arrive in the afternoon, but the highest risk of an isolated strong to severe storm would be from 4-to-8 p.m. before this line of downpours pushes off the coast by Tuesday night.

As this line of showers and storms roll through, higher elevations west of I-495 may even experience a brief burst of snow, but for eastern areas it will be just showers and downpours. Most areas will see about .20 to .50″ of rain, with the highest amounts where thunderstorms occur.

We clear out Tuesday night into Wednesday, but expect another dip in temperatures. Wednesday will be blustery and cooler with highs in the 40’s to near 50 degrees.