BOSTON (CBS) — Police arrested a level three sex offender in Boston after they were connected to three incidents where a boy told police he was kidnapped and threatened with a gun.
It started when Charlese Horton, 42, of Dorchester allegedly friended a victim on Facebook. The victim told police “the suspect had friended him on Facebook and began messaging him constantly demanding he remove certain individuals from his page. The victim stated he began ignoring the suspect who responded that the suspect knew where the victim lived and that the suspect would send someone to hurt the victim.”
Out of fear, the victim met Horton in a Seaver Street building, police said. Horton took a gun out of “a green shopping bag before forcing the victim to access his Facebook account. The victim stated the suspect took the victim’s phone and began sending messages to the victim’s friends and family.” When a police car drove by, Horton allegedly ran off.
As a part of the investigation, police discovered similar stories from two boys on January 2, 2020, and October 28, 2019. Horton was then identified as the suspect and arrested after a traffic stop. Officers said as they approached the car, a green shopping bag similar to the one the victim had described was in the back seat.
Horton is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of kidnapping and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.
Twenty years ago Horton, then known as Charles Horton, was the defendant in a controversial sentencing case for attempted rape of a child. The judge in that case lashed out at prosecutors requesting jail time and sentenced Horton to probation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4275, the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).