QUINCY (CBS) – Micahel Reza of Bravo Pizzeria of Quincy has handled numerous orders from people, who usually want to stay anonymous, but want those on the front lines of dealing with the coronavirus to feel appreciated.
“It is has happened quite a few times,” Reza said.
Customers have placed orders for local fire and police departments, like the Quincy Police Department, area hospitals and Brewster ambulance.
Braintree Police posted a photo thanking an anonymous donor for the dinner spread.
Michael said he’s also witnessed the reverse.
“We had a police officer pick up a meal for a young man whose mother is a nurse at the Brigham and she came down with the coronavirus,” said Reza. “This is what it’s all about. I am not just going through this, you’re not just going through this, we’re all going through this together.”
The orders help him stay in business at a time when restaurants can no longer entertain dine-in customers. Michael appreciates more that his food has proven good for the soul.
“My brother is a doctor. I see first-hand what they go through seeing people want to help out it makes me feel fuzzy,” said Reza.