HOPKINTON (CBS) — Sue Hadley’s front porch is just a stone’s throw away from the starting line of the Boston Marathon. This would’ve been her 30th year hosting runners and being in the midst of the festivities.
“Today is eerily quiet,” she said. It’s Patriots Day, but the starting line in Hopkinton has a different feel to it. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Marathon has been postponed until September.
“It is an iconic race and this is a sad time for the world,” Hadley said but added, “this was the right move, to postpone it.”
David Cote also lives at the start of the Marathon on Ash Street. Race day is a family tradition of helping to check in volunteers and watching all the runners take off.
“Normally on this day, it is packed with everything from runners, to police, to port-a-potties,” Cote said.
But the coronavirus silenced all that.
We drove along the entire 26.2 miles and found just a couple of runners out for a jog. It appears people are listening to the cities and B.A.A.’s requests to not run the race on their own.
At the faded finish line, just a few people grabbed photos. Back at the start, Hadley knows there will be a race one day soon, just not this Monday.
“We’ll rebound from all of this with greater resilience to finish the race,” Hadley said.