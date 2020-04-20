



NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Janet Johnson has worked as a nurse for 37 years, and as you’d imagine, these are some of the most stressful days of her career.

“It went from good hand washing, to wearing masks only once we arrive on our unit, to wearing masks when we leave our car and walk into the hospital, and now 12 and a half hours later we take them off,” Johnson said.

Her husband Jon is also a nurse. The thing that would bring them the most comfort right now, they can’t have: time with their granddaughters.

“They are the light of my life. We have babysat for them part time since the moment their mother had to go back to work. Twelve years. The idea of not being able to touch and cuddle and kiss really, it’s difficult,” she said.

Easter apart was especially difficult… so the girls came up with a surprise outside their grandparents’ window.

“We had the words ‘Hi Nana and Papa. We miss you!’ Around it we each kind of added our own special touch. I drew things such as a turtle and a volcano to represent the amazing trip I had with them to Hawaii almost three years ago,” said 12-year-old Kayleigh.

“I drew a unicorn to represent art me and Nana like to do together,” said 6-year-old Leah.

“It just made my heart soar. It made me feel so much better about enduring this like we all are,” Janet said.

These girls are so proud of their heroes.

“Each job has a special place, but what they do is even more special especially during this time. They’re putting themselves at risk to take care of other people,” Kayleigh said.

And even though the time apart is difficult, Janet is thinking of others above herself.

“I hope we all stay safe. That we open the country slowly so we don’t see a second wave. As a nurse I’m very aware of that. I can’t wait for the day I can reach out and give them the biggest hug and kiss,” Janet said.

“To be without them doesn’t feel right,” Kayleigh added.