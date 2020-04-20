Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – The New Hampshire fire marshal’s office is warning residents that attempting to use the microwave to sanitize coronavirus masks is “an extremely bad idea” that can lead to fires.
The department shared photos of two masks that caught fire in microwaves.
“Cloth masks can overheat quickly and catch fire. Disposable masks also have a metal nose wire and can cause sparks, a fire, and/or break your microwave,” the fire marshal’s office warned.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests sanitizing masks with detergent in the washing machine.