HOLYOKE (CBS) — Sixty-two veterans who lived at the Holyoke Soldiers Home have now died during the coronavirus pandemic.
Of those who have died, 52 tested positive for the coronavirus, eight tested negative, one is pending, and one is still unknown. In total, 89 veterans have now tested positive for COVID-19, and 63 veterans have tested negative. Eleven veterans have pending tests.
Of the staff at the home, 81 have tested positive.
The Military Friends Foundation recently donated 20 iPads to the veterans to help them communicate with family and for entertainment.
On Sunday, Gov. Baker advised flags be lowered at the Soldiers’ Homes in Holyoke and Chelsea, and the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agama and Winchendon.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Baker Administration, and Attorney General Maura Healey have each launched separate investigations into the outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.