BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 103 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, as well as 1,566 additional positive tests. Health officials said there have now been 39,643 total cases with 1,809 deaths in the state.
New confirmed cases have now decreased in Massachusetts for four days in a row.
A total of 169,398 people have now been tested in Massachusetts.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 9,253, followed by Suffolk County with 8,314 cases, and Essex County with 5,296.
White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told CBS’ Face The Nation on Sunday she is “very much focused” on Massachusetts and specifically Boston as they see a spike of cases. Gov. Charlie Baker said in recent days that we are now in the surge of cases that health officials have been predicting.
There are 5,158 cases among people under 30 years old, 18,192 cases are among people ages 30-59, 5,504 cases between 60-69 and 3,965 cases in people over 70.