



SUDBURY (CBS) – There’s something about Patriots’ Day that makes people in Massachusetts want to lace-up and run. With the Boston Marathon postponed this year, many have come up with creative ways to race, and even continue the tradition of helping charities.

In Sudbury, that meant a lot of loops around the yard for the Warzynski family. Four brothers, ages 10 to 16, taped a GPS tracker to the end of a knee-hockey stick, and handed it off to each other for a relay race outside their house.

“I have a lot of free time,” said Sean Warzynski. “We thought maybe this would be a good way to relieve some stress,” added his older brother. They raised $3,500 for Off Their Plate. “It’s for an organization which is using the Boston restaurants to prepare meals and then deliver them to the front line healthcare workers,” explained their mother.

Also running the marathon distance, from a distance, was Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray. “It’s not always easy to do it alone like this,” he said. “Unlike the professional football, baseball teams, and little leagues, and just all those other mass gatherings, we’re able to get out there and do what we love to do.”

The Run Club of Malden set up a virtual marathon. “There are 26 of us, and we’re all doing one mile each,” said Joe LeBlanc, who organized the run. “On this day, you know you want to go for a run.” The club raised more than a $1,000 for a local food pantry.

Race organizers agree, there’s something symbolic and meaningful about running on Patriots’ Day, but they’re reminding people the real Boston Marathon is still happening in September. “Remember, the comeback is always greater than the setback,” said McGillivray.