BOSTON (CBS) – It will be a mild start to this Patriots’ Day under a milky sky with temperatures in the 40’s. High clouds will likely rule Monday, although brighter conditions can be found as you travel north and northwest. Highs will climb into the 50’s, which is cooler than Sunday and cooler than average.

A big ocean storm will continue to move off the Mid-Atlantic and pass south of New England. While the bulk of moisture stays offshore, it will graze the southeast with thicker clouds and bring a few light showers and sprinkles to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. We can’t rule out a few raindrops over Cape Cod, but the rest of the region will remain dry.

Skies will clear out overnight, so waking up on Tuesday morning will be bright, but chilly with 30’s for most of the area. There could be a few readings in the 20’s inland. Expect a bit of a breeze for morning walks, so it will feel cool early on. It will stay dry through midday into the early afternoon as temperatures approach the mid to upper 50’s and clouds increase.

A cold front will approach the area from west to east for the second half of the day. This front will bring the risk of showers and storms by the afternoon and evening for central and eastern Mass. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail as the main threat.

Gusts 40 to 50 mph are possible across the higher elevations and along the coast. There may be some damage reports and even the risk of down limbs and power lines. Make sure to charge your devices ahead of time and be prepared for scattered power outages.

As this line of showers and storms roll through, higher elevations west of 495 may even experience a brief burst of snow, but for eastern areas it will be just showers and downpours. Most areas will see about .20 to .50″ of rain, with the highest amounts where thunderstorms occur.

We clear out Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will be bright and breezy midweek, with highs in the low 50’s. Temperatures begin to jump back into the mid-to-upper 50’s late in the week, but our next system will approach bringing the risk of scattered rain late Thursday night into Friday.

The weekend currently looks dry to start with highs in the 60’s on Saturday, but the chance of rain returns by Sunday.