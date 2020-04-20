



BOSTON (CBS) — For an entire generation (or two) of Bruins fans, the 2011 team still stands as the greatest team of their lifetime. From outlasting the Canadiens in overtime of a Game 7, to avenging the previous year’s collapse vs. Philly, to standing toe-to-toe with potent threats from Tampa Bay and then Vancouver, the 2011 Bruins remain the only Boston hockey team to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup since 1972.

And now, for the first time ever, that 2011 team will be reuniting — virtually, of course. And Bruins fans are allowed to join the party.

The Bruins and NESN announced on Monday that when Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final airs on Tuesday evening, the entire team will connect for a live chat during the game.

The event — called Locker Room Time Machine — will feature unfiltered commentary from the team that ended a 39-year Cup drought in Boston.

“As fans re-watch all the Game 7 action on NESN, the players will be hanging out together on the YouTube live stream breaking down the action and sharing their favorite memories of that classic postseason run,” the release said.

And considering the event involves hockey players simulating a locker-room experience, the Bruins cautioned: “[It] is a live event featuring unfiltered commentary from the 2011 Stanley Cup Team, and as such, viewer discretion is advised.”

If Tim Thomas were to log on to relive the night he became the first goaltender to ever record a shutout on the road in Game 7 of a Cup Final, he would obviously serve as the headliner. Thomas has not made many public appearances since walking away from the NHL, though he talked openly last September about his struggles with anxiety and the progress he’s made.

Outside of the goaltender, hearing live commentary from Brad Marchand from a game in a series that featured loads of emotions ought to make for compelling conversation. Likewise, hearing from old friends Shawn Thornton, Tyler Seguin, Milan Lucic, Nathan Horton and Johnny Boychuk ought to be a treat for Bruins fans. (Hopefully, Claude Julien can hop on and dish out some quick one-liners, too.)

The live stream will take place on the Bruins’ YouTube channel, and the Bruins will send out links on their social media platforms when it goes live. The event will take place Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.