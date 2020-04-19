Comments
STOW (CBS) — Stow Police Chief Ralph “Rusty” Marino placed himself on “indefinite administrative leave, the Stow Police Department announced Sunday.
Marino made the decision after meeting with State Police on Saturday.
“The Town of Stow and its police department will cooperate fully in any investigation of Cheif Marino or any other matters,” said a statement from police. “There is no reason to believe that the activities being investigated involve or concern the operations of the Stow Police Department.
Sgt. Darren Thraen has been named acting chief by Marino. That will be finalized at Wednesday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, according to Town Council Jon Witten.