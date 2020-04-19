EVERETT (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced shutdowns, increasing unemployment and the need for local food banks. Grace Food Pantry in Everett said the request for food assistance has skyrocketed.
The long line on Sunday displayed the demand.
“So many people are struggling, We just want to help. Just want to help our neighbors,” said Irene Cardillo, the pantry’s director. “We went from 3,000 unique individuals to 15,000 unique individuals since the pandemic.”
Thanks to community partnerships, Cardillo said the pantry never turns anyone away.
Artist Sarah Darling has joined millions of Americans who are out of work.
“I’m very grateful. I think this is great. I’m amazed,” she said while picking up food with her 11-year-old son.
Cardillo’s brother Rob, an Everett police officer also helps out by delivering food to COVID-19 patients.
“We’re the blessed one because to see the people happy, especially if they’re in the line or when Rob is delivering food to the handicap with flowers or special treats. We’re the ones who get the blessings,” Cardillo said.