BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts reported 146 new coronavirus deaths and 1,705 additional cases on Sunday. The Department of Public Health said there have now been 38,077 total cases with 1,706 deaths in the state.
Gov. Charlie Baker said in recent days that we are now in the surge of cases that health officials have been predicting for weeks. On Sunday, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told CBS’ Face The Nation that she is “very much focused” on Massachusetts and specifically Boston as they see a spike of cases.
A total of 162,241 people have now been tested in Massachusetts. Labs performed 5,435 coronavirus tests in the latest report.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 8,737, followed by Suffolk County with 8,074 cases, and Essex County with 5,153.
There are 5,382 cases among people under 30 years old, 17,687 cases are among people ages 30-59, 5,315 cases between 60-69 and 9,401 cases in people over 70. The age of 292 patients is unknown.
Of the state total, 6,121 cases are residents or healthcare workers at long-term care facilities.