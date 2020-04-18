BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire State Police were called to help deliver a baby on the side of the Everett Turnpike on Friday night. It was the second roadside delivery they have assisted with in less than two weeks.
Christine and George D’Amelio, who is a Massachusetts State Trooper, were headed from their home in Tyngsboro to the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. when Christine went into labor around 8 p.m. George pulled over just past the Bedford Tolls.
“Trooper Mark Dore arrived as the infant was being born and guided the father through a successful delivery,” said a statement from N.H. State Police. “Mom, Dad, and Jackson were transported by ambulance to the Catholic Medical Center and all are doing well. Congratulations to all!”