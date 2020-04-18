LITTLETON (CBS) — A threatening letter was found at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley on Wednesday, police said.
“Upon arrival, police were given a letter that had been found by staff on the sign at the entrance of the facility at approximately 6:20 a.m. The letter, written on a brown paper bag, made threatening, violent remarks against the Life Care Center in reference to recent deaths at the facility due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” said a statement from Littleton Police.
The skilled nursing facility said Monday 14 of their patients have died from coronavirus since March 27. Ninty-eight residents have been tested for the virus, 67 have tested positive.
Police have put additional patrols in the area while they investigate the letter.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-952-2300.