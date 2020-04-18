Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A new type of snowman seems to be gaining popularity in Massachusetts in a fitting mash-up of crazy New England weather and the coronavirus pandemic.
After Friday night’s snowstorm, many families decided to make snowmen as they usually would, but this time, they made sure the frosty creatures were following state quarantine guidelines. These new snowmen are wearing face masks, obediently adhering to the state advisory to do so when outside.
In Hingham, 7-year-old Matthew Burm and 5-year-old Caroline Burm made this friendly guy who even has a heart to spread some live.
In Framingham, Barbara Greenberg and her husband made this responsible Frosty. She said to “Note: snowman is appropriately wearing a mask and social distancing.”