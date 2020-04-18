BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,970 new coronavirus cases and 156 more deaths on Saturday. There have now been 36,372 total cases with 1,560 deaths.
A total of 156,806 people have now been tested in Massachusetts. Labs performed 8,062 coronavirus tests in the latest report.
On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said that we are now in the surge of cases that health officials have been predicting for weeks.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 8,297, followed by Suffolk County with 7,696 cases, and Essex County with 4,914.
There are 5,166 cases among people under 30 years old, 17,053 cases are among people ages 30-59, 5,090 cases between 60-69 and 8,764 cases in people over 70. The age of 299 patients is unknown.
Of the state total, 5,790 cases are residents or healthcare workers at long-term care facilities.