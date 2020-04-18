Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 1,342 Saturday after 56 new positive cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There was also one additional coronavirus-related death.
The person who died was a woman over 60 from Hillsborough County. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths for the state is now 38.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those cases with complete information, two were boys under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 50% being women and 50% being men.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 192, or 14% of cases.