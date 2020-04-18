BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The state’s highest court ruled Friday that the number of required signatures needed to secure a spot on the September 1 primary ballot be reduced by half because of the difficulty of gathering signatures during the coronavirus-related state of emergency and stay-at-home advisory.
Three candidates who were unable to go door to door seeking signatures asked the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to intervene.
The court also extended deadlines for candidates to submit nomination papers and ordered the state to allow the use of electronic signatures.
Massachusetts State Senate President Karen Spilka told WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller last week she supported lowering the number of signatures necessary, but not getting rid of the requirement completely.
