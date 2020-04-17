CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Three more people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses in New Hampshire, and two of those people were in long-term care facilities, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.
Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases rose by 78 to a new total of 1,287.
Two of the people that died were men over 60 from Rockingham County. The other was a man over 60 from Hillsborough County.
The two long-term care facilities at which two of the men died were Hanover Hills in Manchester and the Residence at Salem Woods in Salem.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are 10 girls and five boys under the age of 18. The rest are adults: 48% women and 52% men.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 190, or 15%, cases.