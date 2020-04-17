



BOSTON (CBS) — Face coverings and masks are going to be a regular part of public life in North America for a while. The NBA is hoping to get an early jump on turning that reality into something positive.

The league announced that it has teamed up with Fanatics to produce cloth face coverings featuring team logos from the NBA and WNBA to sell to fans. The league will be donating proceeds to Feeding America in the United States and Second Harvest in Canada.

“As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC’s recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public,” Kathy Behrens, the NBA’s president for social responsibility and player programs, said. “Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19.”

The face coverings are available for all 30 NBA teams and 12 WNBA teams. Coverings produced by FOCO are sold in packs of three for $24.99, while coverings made by Industry Rag are sold for $14.99 apiece. They’re available in both adult and youth sizes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended food bank operations causing shifts in distribution models and volunteer opportunities,” Katie Fitzgerald, executive VP and COO at Feeding America, said. “We are grateful to the NBA, WNBA and Fanatics for this partnership that will support food banks with funds but also with much needed face coverings to keep their staff, volunteers and neighbors in need safe.”

For every face covering purchased, Industry Rag will donate one face covering to Feeding America and Second Harvest in Canada. FOCO will also make a donation to support those two organizations.

The face coverings are available at NBAShop.com.