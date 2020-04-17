BOSTON (CBS) — Some reshuffling of dates on the tennis calendar resulted in a conflict for the weekend that was scheduled to include the Laver Cup in Boston this September. As a result, the Laver Cup will be moving to 2021.
The event will be held Sept. 24-26, 2021, at the TD Garden in Boston.
The event had been scheduled for Sept. 25-27 of this year, but the French Open was rescheduled from its original date in May to late September and early October.
“We know our passionate fans will be disappointed that they have to wait an extra year for the Laver Cup in Boston, but this is the responsible course of action, necessitated by the emerging calendar conflicts,” said Tony Godsick, Laver Cup chairman and CEO of TEAM8.
While the rescheduling of the event is certainly an inconvenience, Godsick said, “Most importantly, all of our thoughts are with the massive number of people around the world impacted by COVID-19 and the incredible selfless people working on the front line keeping many of us safe.”
Fans who purchased tickets for this year’s event can either keep them for next year or receive a full refund.
This year’s Laver Cup was set to be the fourth edition in the tournament’s history. Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe were set to be team captains for the fourth straight year, and Roger Federer was set to play for Team Europe for the fourth straight year. It had previously taken place in Prague (2017), Chicago (2018), and Geneva (2019).
“It’s unfortunate that the Laver Cup has to be pushed back a year, but at this stage it’s the right thing to do for everyone concerned,” 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer said.