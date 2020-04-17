Laver Cup Tennis Tournament In Boston Moved To 2021Some reshuffling of dates on the tennis calendar resulted in a conflict for the weekend that was scheduled to include the Laver Cup in Boston this September. As a result, the Laver Cup will be moving to 2021.

BC Lineman John Phillips Gets Creative As He Prepares For NFL DraftThe coronavirus pandemic has required many quarterback protectors, like Boston College right guard John Phillips, to get a bit creative as he looks to land in the NFL.

NBA Selling Team-Logo Face Coverings, Donating Proceeds To Feeding America, Second HarvestFace coverings and masks are going to be a regular part of public life in North America for a while. The NBA is hoping to get an early jump on turning that reality into something positive.

Broncos Star Von Miller Has Coronavirus, Cautions Followers To 'Take This Seriously'“I’m going to do whatever I have to do to get thru this!” Miller wrote in an Instagram post Thursday night. “Take this seriously. It’s definitely FOR REAL.”

Looking Back At Patriots 2018 Draft: The Year They Passed On Lamar Jackson -- TwiceThe Patriots had two first-round picks in 2018, and though they got some potential out of those selections, they did not daft Lamar Jackson.