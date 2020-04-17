Comments
AUBURN (CBS) — Some seniors in Auburn are getting essential items thanks to the Worcester County Reserve Deputy Sheriff’s Association. The reserve volunteers are stepping up and donating their time to help seniors who are at the most risk from coronavirus.
Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis said it’s an honor to lend a hand.
“They can’t get out for grocery shopping or pharmaceuticals, so we offer to come here with a dozen or so volunteers once a week, help shop for them, help get them what we need,” he said.
The association is helping two seniors complexes each week, and each week they’re seeing increased demand.
“Somebody cares out there and they’re willing to help the elderly and it means so much to all of us,” one beneficiary said.