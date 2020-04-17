Comments
SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) — A Whole Foods worker in Swampscott has died from coronavirus. A supermarket spokeswoman said the man died on Wednesday.
“Whole Foods Market is mourning the loss of a member of our community who passed away on April 15, 2020 due to COVID-19,” the company said in a statement. “Our hearts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and with his fellow Team Members at our Swampscott, Massachusetts store.”
Whole Foods is offering counseling support to his coworkers. No other information about the man was immediately available.
Swampsott reported 60 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Salem Market Basket and Lynn Walmart worker Vitalina Williams, 59, died of coronavirus.