CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The federal government is pledging up to $483 million to the Cambridge biotech company Moderna to help in its development of a potential coronavirus vaccine.
Moderna said the money will allow them to manufacture the experimental vaccine around the clock, seven days a week.
It has not yet been approved. Public health officials have said it could take 18 months to fully validate a vaccine.
Moderna said they hope to provide millions of doses per month if the drug is successful in its clinical trials.