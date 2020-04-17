Weather Alert:Several Inches Of Snow Possible Tonight
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The federal government is pledging up to $483 million to the Cambridge biotech company Moderna to help in its development of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna said the money will allow them to manufacture the experimental vaccine around the clock, seven days a week.

It has not yet been approved. Public health officials have said it could take 18 months to fully validate a vaccine.

Moderna Therapeutics lab in Norwood. (Image credit: CBS News)

Moderna said they hope to provide millions of doses per month if the drug is successful in its clinical trials.

